Amankwah scored a stunning free kick in extra time for the Phobians

He scored from about 30-yards to secure victory for Hearts of Oak

Hearts will now face Medeama SC in the semi-final of the MTN FA Cup

Accra Hearts of Oak’s dreams of winning a double this season is well on course after defender Caleb Amankwah’s heroics at the Papa Kwesi Ndoum Sports Stadium in Elmina.

Amankwah scored a stunning free kick in extra time for the Phobians who were held to a goalless draw in regulation time.

The 23-year old Amankwah hit a long range shot from 30-yards which beat the Elmina Sharks goalkeeper after Afriyie Barnie was brought down.

Watch Caleb Amankwah’s stunning free-kick goal in Hearts of Oak’s FA Cup win over Elmina Sharks. Source: Facebook/NestaCA20



After scoring his first goal for the phobians, the defender said this is not new for him, reports Ghanaweb. Amankwah claims he often shows his skill at training.

“It is something I do often even at the training grounds and for my former club but I hardly get playing time and moreover there are free-kick takers.”

“But when we had this one, I told them to allow me take it because I knew how I would score from that.”

Watch the goal below:

The victory over Elmina Sharks now sets Hearts of Oak up with a semi-final clash with Medeama SC who themselves needed an extra-time winner to dump Division Two side Attram De Visser out of the competition.

