Coach Yusif Basigi has promised a win in their next game after an opening loss

Hasaacas Ladies lost 2-0 to Nigerian side River Angels

The Ghanaian side is participating in the CAF Women's Champions League qualifying tournament in Abidjan

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Hasaacas Ladies’ coach Yusif Basigi has promised fans of a strong come-back in the CAF Women’s Champions League qualifying tournament with a must win match against AS Police of Niger on Friday July, 30.

Coach Basigi made this declaration after the Ghanaian ladies were beaten 2-0 by Nigerian champions, River Angels on Saturday, July 24, 2021 in their opening match.

The ladies from Sekondi must beat AS Police to stand a chance of qualifying to the semi-final of the WAFU Zone B tournament.

Hasaacas Ladies’ Coach Yusif Basigi promises to beat AS Police of Niger. Source: Facebook/ghanafa

Source: Facebook

In a post-match interview after the game, Coach Basigi highlighted a key challenge on his team’s side which led to the loss in the first match.

''If you see the goals that River Angels scored, they took their time to score and hence punished us for our lack of concentration. It was however a good game by all standards,''

He further assured all supporters about their commitment to winning the next match;

''It is our intention to qualify for the next stage of the competition so by all means we must win our next game which will see us to the semifinals depending on the results of the game between River Angels and AS Police. We are going all out to win; I know it is going to be tough. I am not underestimating any club but we are winning that game.”

The Ghanaian champions must now win their next match against AS Police of Niger to remain in contention of reaching the finals of the maiden CAF Women’s Champions League tournament in Egypt later this year.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

YEN.com.gh reported on Saturday that the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony was finally held on Friday, July 23 after a year of delay due to the Covid pandemic.

Athletes from 205 teams would be representing their countries and Ghana is not left out. Ghana will be represented by 14 athletes at the Tokyo 2020.

Some of Ghana’s athletes took to social media to share their experiences before stepping into the stadium for their parade.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen