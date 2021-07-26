Bernard Morrison has courted controversy after his team Simba SC’s 1-0 win over rivals Young Africans SC

Morrison is seen in a video celebrating his sides victory with his shorts on his head jogging on the pitch.

Morrison moved from Yanga to rivals Simba under 'acrimonious circumstances'

Ghanaian Bernard Morrison has courted controversy after his team Simba SC’s 1-0 win over rivals Young Africans SC in the final of the Azam Sports Federation Cup.

The polarizing Morrison is seen in a video celebrating his side's victory with his shorts on his head jogging on the pitch.

While Simba SC supporters were cheering him, rival fans from Young Africans were jeering him.

It is understood that the animosity between Morrison and Young Africans started after the Ghanaian decided to move from the club to Simba during free agency.

Yanga attempted to block the move, claiming he was still their player but the Tanzanian Football Federation ruled in favour of Morrison, stating that he had been a free agent prior to the move reports CitiSports.

Morrison has been on the receiving end of heckles by Young African supporters, a prime example is where journalist Saddick Adams reports that the fans claimed he had hernia.

This could explain why Morrison decided to drop his shorts to show his groins and dance in front of the rival fans after the Federation Cup match.

Eventually the 28-year-old was convinced to put his shorts back on after members of both side’s technical team confronted him.

Watch the video below:

Source: Yen