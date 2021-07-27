Ghana captain Andre Ayew says he joined Al Sadd to win titles

The former Swansea player signed a two year deal with the Qatari giants

Andre Ayew will work with former Barcelona player Xavi Hernandez as his coach

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew, has said he joined Qatari giants Al Sadd to win trophies after completing his move to the Arabian country last week.

The 31-year-old signed a two-year deal with the option of extending it for another year after leaving Swansea City at the end of last season.

Ayew in a press conference during his unveiling, revealed his priority is to win trophies with his new club.

I am here to win titles - Andre Ayew after joining Qatari giants Al Sadd. SOURCE: Twitter/ @AyewAndre

Source: Twitter

“My goal is to win titles, make the fans happy, and try to win the AFC Champions League," said the captain of the senior national team.

“I am very happy and proud to be a Al-Sadd player, an important moment for me and my family, because of what Al-Sadd has provided to my family in the past, and therefore when the club offered me a contract, I agreed directly and I am sure that we will win more trophies," he added.

The former Olympique Marseille player will be working with former Barcelona player Xavi Hernandez, who is the manager of the club.

Ayew lavished praises on the Spaniard insisting he has always admired the World Cup winner from afar.

“The coach of the team, Xavi, was a great player, and he is now a coach for the best Gulf clubs. I witnessed the development of the team’s performance, and I am waiting to learn a lot from him during my time with him," he said.

Andre Ayew previously played for Olympique Marseille before moving to England to play for Swansea City and West Ham. He also spent a year on loan at Fenerbache in Turkey.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Andre Ayew will be working with Spain's World Cup winner, Xavi Hernandez as his coach at Qatari club Al Sadd.

The 31-year-old decided to join Al Sadd after leaving English Championship side Swansea City in the summer transfer window.

Al Sadd announced they have reached an agreement with the Ghana international in a short video posted on Twitter sighted by YEN.com.gh.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen