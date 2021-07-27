Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah rates trophyless first season as a success

The Asante Kotoko CEO insists the just ended season was a success

Kotoko did not win any trophy after their elimination from the FA Cup

Nana Yaw Amponsah was appointed CEO of the club at the start of last season

Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah believes the club was successful in the just ended season despite ending the campaign without a trophy.

According to the young football administrator, the club had to play under extremely difficult conditions, which includes playing all their home games away from the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

In an interview with Oyerepa FM, he said he will consider the season as a success after finishing the league in second place and getting eliminated in the last eight of the FA Cup.

"We were successful in the just ended season but that wasn't our target. The target was to at least win the league title," he told Oyerepa FM.

"We had a better away results than Hearts of Oak but our home performance wasn't the best. Playing our games in Accra and Obuasi didn't help us.

"We paid Gh¢ 10,700 per each home game at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi."

Asante Kotoko finished second behind Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League and were bundled out of the MTN FA Cup after losing on penalties to Berekum Chelsea on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors will be breaking camp in the coming days before pre-season starts for next season.

The record Ghana Premier League champions will however return to their favorite home grounds, the Baba Yara Stadium, in the 2021/22 season.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kumasi Asante Kotoko have been eliminated from the competition after suffering defeat to Berekum Chelsea on penalties in the quarter finals.

The Porcupine Warriors' season has ended without a trophy after losing the Ghana Premier League title to rivals, Hearts of Oak.

The Kumasi-based club had an opportunity to win the game against Chelsea in the first half when they were awarded a penalty by the referee, but Brazilian playmaker Fabio Gama missed from the spot.

