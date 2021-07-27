Kamaldeen Sulemana has revealed he spoke to Essien before moving to Stade Rennais

The winger moved to France after a year and a half at FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark

Michael Essien is the assistant manager at the Danish club

Highly rated Ghanaian winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana, has said he asked Michael Essien about the French league before deciding to join Stade Rennais in the transfer window.

The most sought after teenager in Europe ditched Ajax and Manchester United to join the Ligue 1 outfit on a five-year deal.

At his unveiling on Monday, July 26 in France, the winger in quotes sighted by YEN.com.gh on Stade Rennais' website explained his decision.

"I spoke with Michael Essien (editor's note: assistant coach of Nordsjaelland) who played in Bastia and Lyon. He was able to tell me about Ligue 1. It is one of the best championships in Europe. It was a good opportunity. Stade Rennais FC will allow me to have playing time, more than elsewhere I think," said Sulemana.

The 19-year-old was on the radar of several top European sides and was close to joining Ajax but decided in the eleventh hour to join Rennais.

Kamaldeen Sulemana has been with the team in pre-season and was a member of the squad that played against Getafe last week.

The Black Stars winger believes his choice was the right one and looks forward to making a mark in France.

“From my first visit to the club, I had the opportunity to talk to the coach and the staff. I believe in this project. I think it's a good choice for my career. Rennes is a big team, trainer of great talents. It's a good place to progress," he added.

Stade Rennais are preparing for their next friendly against Torino before the start of Ligue 1 on August 8, 2021.

