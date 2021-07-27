Hidilyn Diaz has recorded her name in the history book after winning gold for Philippines at the 2020 Olympics

This is the first time that the Asian country will be winning gold in Olympics thanks to 30-year-old Diaz

Diaz is now said to have won GHC3.8 million (£470,000) for herself and also a mansion from the government of Philippines

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

People of Philippines were on Monday night, July 26, thrown into serious jubilation after super weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz helped her country to win their first gold in the Olympics.

It was an incredible moment for the 30-year-old Diaz who went through serious training in her quest to help Philippines and was unable to see her family members for two years.

Before the 2020 Olympics kicked off in Tokyo, Hidilyn Diaz was training in Malaysia and had the dream to win gold medal which finally came her way in stunning style.

Hidilyn Diaz in action for Philippine at 2020 Olympics. Photo by Du Yang

Source: UGC

According to the report on Insider and CNN, Hidilyn Diaz won the women's weightlifting 55 kg at the Tokyo Olympics setting an Olympic record with a clean and 124 kg and then lifting 127 kg.

What happened after

After dropping the weight knowing fully well that she has won gold for her country, Hidilyn Diaz broke down into tears and was happy with the fact that she has been able to record her name in the history books.

Hidilyn Diaz's reaction

"Yes, I will eat a lot tonight.

"I mean, I've been sacrificing my food, and this is the time to celebrate together with the people who are behind me. So I'm really thankful I can eat now, yes."

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Diaz will be winning a medal as it will be recalled as she won silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics, but getting gold this time around is incredible.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Earlier, YEN.com.gh had reported how Ahmed Hafnaoui is the biggest story of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics so far after he won the 400 metres freestyle swimming event at the Games.

The 18-year-old had one of the worst times qualifying into the finals as he stunned other top athletes to win gold.

Hafnaoui who is relatively unknown in the winning world finished in a time of 3:43.36 and he could not believe his eyes.

He repeatedly screamed hitting the water, removing his cap and went into other lanes to celebrate with other swimmers.

The Tunisian started the race by keeping pace with other swimmers and pulled away in the latter stages of the race to emerge winner.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen