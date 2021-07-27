Naomi Osaka knocked out of Tokyo Olympics in her home country

Tennis star Naomi Osaka was expected to win big at the Tokyo Olympics but has lost to Marketa Vondrousova

Naomi said that the pressure on her was too much and this win is a lot more painful to her than others she has faced

The Japanese player had all eyes on her at the Olympics after she lit the cauldron at the opening ceremony of the Games

Naomi Osaka has crashed out of the Olympics in Tokyo, on her home ground. She lost to Marketa Vondrousova 6-1 6-4 in what was surely an upset in the tournament.

Osaka has taken time off of tennis citing mental health reasons and made her comeback at the Olympics.

She had a good start but she was, unfortunately, no match for Vondrousova who made the most out of the match to seal an impressive victory. Osaka lit the cauldron at the opening ceremony and her return to the sport was highly anticipated.

She got off to a bad start by dropping serve in the first game according to eNCA. As 2019 French Open runner-up Vondrousova surged away in the first set, the second seed was broken twice more.

“I’m disappointed in every loss, but I feel like this one sucks more than the others,” Osaka said according to AP News.

The enormous expectations were difficult to manage as a four-time Grand Slam champion, the highest-paid female athlete in the world, and the host country's poster girl for the Games.

Naomi Osaka's docu-series on Netflix got fans super excited

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Netflix released a trailer for Naomi Osaka - a new docuseries that premiered on July 16 - and based on a first look, it's already shaping up to be one of the most compelling sports documentaries in recent times.

The three-part series is a brutally honest look at Osaka's life, as told by her. It not only chronicles the tennis star's rise to fame but also her struggles with being in the public eye all the time while advocating for social justice and dealing with the never-ending pressures of staying on top.

The release of Naomi Osaka couldn't come at a more poignant time after the star withdrew from the French Open over her media availability and the fallout that followed, according to SBNation.

