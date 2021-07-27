The forward went back to his boyhood club to give back

Barnieh presented a signed Black Satellites jersey and an undisclosed amount of cash

The 20-year old was nurtured at Madina Republicans

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Accra Hearts of Oak forward, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, has given back to his boyhood club, Madina Republicans to show his appreciation and gratitude.

In a post on Facebook, the Madina based club said the ex-Republicans star was at the training grounds to present a signed Black Satellites jersey and also presented an undisclosed amount of cash to the club.

Barnieh just helped Hearts to their first league title since 2009 and is widely remembered for his goal against rivals Kotoko in the Super Clash.

Hearts forward Afriyie Barnieh goes back to his roots and gives back. Source: Facebook/republicansfc

Source: Facebook

Barnieh who is also the captain of the national men's U-20 side, the Black Satellites made the donation on Monday, July 26, 2021.

The chairman of the club, Haruna Mohammed, showed his appreciation by thanking him and expressed how proud he was of Barnieh, Ghanasoccernet reports.

"We are so happy for Afriyie and we are super proud of his exploits. Every single thing he does on the field of play is a positive reflection for Republicans FC.

He is playing for Ghana and he’s playing for Hearts, but for us, he’s carrying our flag in all those places and in every minute he spends on the field."

Afriyie Barnieh captained the Black Satellites to victory in the African U-20 championships in Mauritania earlier this year.

He will be hoping to seal the double with club side Hearts of Oak who are still in contention to win the FA Cup.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

YEN.com.gh reported on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 that CEO of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah, has revealed that the club will investigate claims made by coach Mariano Barreto that players were attacked and heckled.

Mariano Barreto revealed at the post match interview that his players were verbally attacked by some fans of the club just before their FA Cup quarter final clash with Berekum Chelsea.

The Portuguese coach claims the incident affected his players, especially because it occurred hours before kick-off and subsequently contributed to their elimination on Sunday, July 25, 2021 in Obuasi.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen