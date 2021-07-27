Mustapha Ussif has urged the Ghanaian athletes at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics to make the most of the opportunity

He assured the Olympians of support from Ghanaians

The Sports Minister is currently in Japan on the invitation of the International Olympics Committee

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Ghana’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has urged the Ghanaian athletes at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics to cease the opportunity of their historic appearance at the Olympics Games and make Ghana and themselves proud.

Speaking to the athletes at the Olympics village the Minister encouraged them to go all out knowing that the whole nation is fully behind them.

He also conveyed a special message of goodwill from President Akufo-Addo, and assurance of support from Ghanaians in a post made on the ministry’s facebook page.

Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif meets Ghanaian Olympians; tasks them to make Ghana and themselves proud. Source: Facebook/moys.gov.gh

Source: Facebook

"I send you special greetings from H.E. President Nana Akufo-Addo and the people of Ghana.

“The entire nation is behind you because you are representing our country Ghana and you are to lift high our flag,"

According to Mustapha Usif, this is an opportunity for the athletes to make history at a special event.

"The Olympics is a special event, and every athlete's dream, so be proud of yourselves that you are here," he said.

"You have an opportunity to make history and make our country Ghana and yourselves proud."

It is understood that the Sports Minister is currently in Japan on the invitation of the International Olympics Committee and was among the few Ghanaian officials who were at ringside on Monday, 26 July to cheer and inspire boxer Suleiman Tetteh to victory against Marte Rodrigo of the Dominican Republic.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony was finally held on Friday, 23 July after a year of delay due to the Covid pandemic.

However, athletes from 205 teams would be representing their countries and Ghana is not left out. Ghana will be represented by 14 athletes at the Tokyo 2020.

Some of Ghana’s athletes took to social media to share their experiences before stepping into the stadium for their parade.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen