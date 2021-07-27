Baba Rahman assisted Chelsea's equaliser with a beautiful spot on cross

Chelsea beat Bournemouth 2-1 in a pre-season friendly at the Vitality Stadium

Chelsea fans have been reacting to Rahman's cross

Ghana defender, Baba Abdul-Rahman, has sent Chelsea fans over the moon with a superb assist in their 2-1 pre-season win over Bournemouth on Tuesday, July, 27.

Champions league winners Chelsea came from behind to draw level in the 72nd minute, thanks to Rahman's brilliance.

With a goal down, Rahman who was a second half substitute, delivered a peach cross to Armando Broja who had the simple task of scoring.

Watch Baba Rahman's exquisite assist in Chelsea pre-season win which sends fans gaga. Source: Twitter/chelseafc

Rahman has featured in all of the Blues' pre-season games so far and also assisted in their first game, a 6-1 win over Peterborough United.

Rahman is hoping to secure a spot and run in the Chelsea squad after spells away from the club on loan. In January, he joined Greek side POAK Thessaloniki and helped them win the Greek Cup.

Watch the assist for Chelsea's equaliser below:

Fans reaction

Chelsea fans have taken to Twitter to express their view on Rahman's cameo and hope coach Tuchel will keep him when the season starts.

@broken_heart490 starts off with praise for the cross and teases English left back Ben Chilwell saying:

Nice cross and assist from Baba Rahman. Ben Chilwel might be shaking..

@OfficialSitso was impressed with Rahman's delivery commenting:

That was a really good ball from Baba Rahman. Picked his man out. Spot on!

@IbzSpeaks comments

What a ball from Baba Rahman though

@davidaxelrode hopes the Chelsea coach will keep Rahman:

Baba Rahman is a good crosser of the ball.......making Ghana proud. I hope Thomas Tuchel keeps him after pre-season.

@benbenaqua writes a simple letter to Chelsea coach Tuchel:

Dear Thomas Tuchel, offload Alonso and keep Baba Rahman. Thank you

@Fentuo_ adds his voice to the convo saying:

Baba Rahman out there making assists for Chelsea in 2021. You love to hear it

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel is monitoring Ghanaian left back Baba Rahman for the first team according to reporter Nizaar Kinsella.

The fast-paced defender who has joined fellow Chelsea stars at the club’s Cobham training ground in London is set to start pre-season with the European champions.

27-year-old Rahman was loaned to POAK Thessaloniki in January and helped the Greek side to win the Greek Cup with impressive performances.

