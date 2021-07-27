What is a helix piercing? Styles, healing period, how to take care

The helix piercing, also known as a cartilage piercing, is one of the newest rising trends in the world today. It is easy to get confused when picking which piercing you want to get because there are so many of them these days. A piercing is a crucial decision to make, so you should be sure about what you want before you get it.

Helix piercing. Photo: @annieenasta

Source: Instagram

People have been getting piercings for many years, and like lip plates, it is a cultural rite of passage in some communities. However, the art has evolved to include the Daith, helix, tragus, and many more piercings.

If you are sure that you want to get the helix, chances are you want to know all about it. The process of getting it is a daunting one that you should be well prepared for. You should know which styles to get, how long it will take to heal, and how to take care of it.

What is a helix piercing?

A forward helix piercing is made on the upper cartilage of the ear. There are different types of it. First, we have the standard helix that is made on the outer upper cartilage. Then we have the forward, backward, double and triple piercing. Who knew there were so many different options available?

At what age should you get a helix piercing? Like when getting a skeleton hand tattoo, the age limit for getting a helix piercing varies based on different factors. Some countries allow from the age of 13 years old. While in others one must be 15 years of age and above to get the piercing. Also, you will need a copy of your parent’s ID to confirm that you have their permission to get it. However, if you are over 18, your ID will do.

The double helix piercing and the triple helix piercing occur when you have either two or three piercings on the same spot above each other.

The pain factor

How painful are helix piercings? Everyone reacts to stimuli differently. Therefore, what may be too painful for some may be tolerable for others. However, every piercing has a certain amount of discomfort during the piercing process, especially while it is healing.

The pain you will feel mostly depends on your pain threshold and the experience and skill of your piercer. If you need extra help to handle the pain, you can try a numbing cream or spray to numb the area.

If you are looking for which piercing is the least painful to get, this one is a good option. The cartilage is not the most painful part of the ear to pierce, so that’s a plus. Also, helix piercing pain is more painful than ear lobe piercings but less painful than the Daith piercing.

How long is the healing process?

The healing process is the most daunting part when getting any piercing, and it is good to be prepared for it. This is the stage where you will determine whether you will be able to keep your piercing healthy or whether it will get infected.

How long do Helix piercings take to heal? Unlike lobe piercings, the helix ones take much longer to heal, between three to six months. Unfortunately, giving an exact estimate is impossible given the number of factors that ensure a good recovery.

Aftercare

There are measures you can put in place to ensure that your piercing heals faster. Keeping the area clean is an obvious one. Ensure that you use a saline solution or antibacterial soap due to its antibacterial properties. In addition to that, you should do the following:

Don't touch or fiddle with the earring.

Avoid accessories that will touch and snag on your earring.

If you are a side sleeper, don't lie on the side of your head that has the piercing.

Side effects

Helix piercing. Photo: @jugmanhenny

Source: Instagram

Like with other body alterations, there is a risk of the piercing affecting your health. Potential side effects include infections, keloids, and scarring.

Infections - an infection occurs when you are not taking care of your earring well. Signs of infections include redness, swelling, pus, and tenderness. Keloids - a keloid is a raised scar that forms when the skin around a wound heals. The extra scar tissue is not painful, but may not be good for aesthetics. Scarring - this occurs if the piercing is too irritated and leaves marks around the site.

Is a helix piercing dangerous? The only time getting this alteration can be dangerous is if your body rejects it. Signs of rejection include feeling like the piercing is moving, it is taking too long to heal, or severe symptoms of infection. If you experience any of these signs, you should see a professional straight away.

Types of jewellery used for the piercing

After you get this new addition to your ear, you may be tempted to start experimenting with different looks right away. But, unfortunately, doing this will be detrimental to your healing. However, after you are done with the healing process, it is now time to consider the different jewellery types for your newest accessories.

The jewellery that looks great for this piercing includes studs and hoops (rings). Hoops are a popular choice given that they go around the cartilage and hug it. They also offer a much larger surface area for adornments, just like hooded eyes do for eye shadow.

The best metals to pick when choosing your upper helix piercing jewellery are stainless steel and titanium since they are least likely to elicit an allergic reaction. The material also looks great with every outfit.

A helix piercing is an excellent choice if you are looking for more daring piercing options. You can make various modifications to them, and they take only three to six months to heal. The jewellery options are also quite vast.

