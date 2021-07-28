Ghanaian boxer Samuel Takyi has reached quarter finals after beating Ecuador's Caicedo Pachito

The 20-year-old defeated his opponent by unanimous decision

Takyi is the second Ghanaian boxer to win a fight in Tokyo

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Ghanaian boxer Samuel Takyi is through to the quarter finals of the welterweight division of Boxing at the Tokyo Olympics after defeating Caicedo Pachito.

The 20-year-old won the fight by unanimous decision, leaving the Ecuadorian fighter stunned after five exhilarating rounds.

In photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, posted by 3Sports, the youngster is seen jubilating after his win.

Tokyo 2020: 20-year-old boxer Samuel Takyi advances to the quarter finals after beating Caicedo Pahito. SOURCE: Twitter/ @3sportsGH

Source: Twitter

Although the bout started slowly from both fighters, Takyi was in rampaging mood after the first round and dominated all through out.

His performance left the judges with no choice than to give him the points.

He will now await his opponent in the quarter finals and a win means he will be in the medal zone.

Takyi has now joined Sulemanu Tetteh as the second Ghanaian to win a fight at the Tokyo Olympics.

Ghana's other boxer Shakul Samed will be in action on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 when he comes up against Malkam Bayram of Turkey.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, coach of the Black Bombers, Ofori Asare is happy with Ghana's good start at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and believes the team is poised to make history in Japan.

Captain of the team, Sulemanu Tetteh set the tone after beating the Dominican Republic's Marte De La Rosa on Saturday dawn, July 24, 2021 to progress to the last sixteen.

In quotes on Citi Sports, sighted by YEN.com.gh, Ofori Asare attributed the great start to good preparations and promises to deliver in Tokyo.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen