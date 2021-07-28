Judoka Kwadjo Anani is out of the Olympics after defeat to South Korea's Gwak Don-Han

The 21-year-old lost to the South Korean in the 90kg category

Anani was Ghana's only judoka at the Olympic Games in Tokyo

Ghanaian judoka Kwadjo Anani's journey at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games came to a crashing end after he lost to South Korea's Gwak Don-Han in the 90kg division.

The 21-year-old was no match for the 29-year-old Don-Han, who wasted no time in finishing the Ghanaian.

Anani's defeat started by the Ippon in 1:50 seconds, before giving up after two Waza-aris in less than two minutes of the five minute fight.

The Ghana Olympic Committee posted after the fight, "Unfortunately Judoka Kwadwo Anani lost to a more experienced opponent from South Korea. He is young and will learn from this experience to bounce back."

This was Kwadjo Anani's first Olympic Games after winning silver at the African Championship.

His opponent was more experience and currently holds the 2020 IJF Gold.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday July 28, there was good news for Ghana Boxing after youngster Samuel Takyi defeated Caicedo Pachito of Ecuador to advance to the last 8 of the welterweight division.

Later on the day, Shakul Samed will fight Turkey's Malkam Bayram.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghana is represented by fourteen athletes at the 2020 Olympic Games which kicked off on Friday July 24, 2021 and ends on August 8, 2021 in Japan.

The athletes will participate in six different sports, which are, boxing, swimming, judo, weightlifting, athletics and triple jump.

YEN.com.gh profiled the 14 athletes set to make Ghana proud at the 2020 Olympic Games.

