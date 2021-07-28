Erling Haaland has stated clearly that he is happy at Borussia Dortmund thereby rubbishing move to Premier League

Chelsea are said to be interested in the signing of the Norwegian striker even though they have not made official bid

Haaland and Jadon Sancho combined well last season for Borussia Dortmund and they were impressive

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Erling Haaland who currently plays as a striker for Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund has played down transfer talks about him leaving the German side for a move to England.

There is no doubt about the fact that Erling Haaland is one of the best strikers in the world considering his styles of play and high goal scoring sense for Borussia Dortmund.

All these made him a target for reigning European champions Chelsea who are still ready to bolster their squad this summer despite spending huge amount on transfer last term.

Erling Haaland in action for German side Dortmund. Photo by Mario Hommes

Source: UGC

According to the latest report on UK Sun, Erling Haaland explained that he has no idea about the reports linking him with a move to Chelsea stressing that the money involved in huge.

This submission from the Norwegian striker means that Chelsea will have to look for another man this summer before the close of the transfer window.

Erling Haaland's reaction

"Before yesterday I haven't talked to my agent in a month, you’ve to tell me.

"But I hope they are just rumours, as €175million would be a lot of money for one person."

Haaland also explained that he has three more years on his contract at Borussia Dortmund adding that he is happy at the German club with no thought of leaving.

Meanwhile, Haaland and his other teammates at Dortmund are currently in Switzerland where they are preparing for the coming League season in the German Bundesliga.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Earlier, YEN.com.gh had reported how Erling Haaland congratulated his former teammate Jadon Sancho after sealing dream move to Premier League giants Manchester United urging the Englishman to shine at Old Trafford.

After their failure to land any major trophy last season, Manchester United chiefs decided to support Ole Solskjaer so as to fight for honours in the coming Premier League season.

Last term, Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland were both impressive for Dortmund in the German Bundesliga even though they did not win the League title.

Erling Haaland explained that he is happy for Jadon Sancho's move to Manchester United adding that he can't wait to see him shinning.

Jadon Sancho also expressed happiness for his move to Manchester United claiming that he wants to help the Red Devils win titles next term.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh