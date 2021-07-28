Chelsea are among a string of clubs that are believed to have expressed interest in signing Erling Haaland

Reports suggest anyone interested in the Norwegian's signature this summer will have to splash an eyewatering £150m to land him

However, Haaland has claimed the sum is "a lot of money for one person" ins sentiments suggesting he could remain at Dortmund beyond this summer

The Bundesliga giants have already lost one of their most key players in Jadon Sancho who moved to Man United

Borussia Dortmund hotshot Erling Haaland has finally broken his silence on the proposed £150million transfer move to Chelsea.

Reports suggest anyone interested in the Norwegian's signature this summer will have to splash an eyewatering £150m to land him. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The Blues are understood to have made Haaland their top summer target, with club boss Thomas Tuchel keen to recruit a proven goalscorer.

Metro UK reports Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is believed to be personally pushing for the signing of Haaland this summer.

However, the publication adds, anyone who is keen to sign the Norwegian will have to cough at least £150m.

Despite the 21-year-old courting interest from several other clubs, Dortmund are said to be adamant the youngster will remain with them beyond this season.

Haaland has now broken his silence on the speculation surrounding his Dortmund future, with the Norway international pouring cold water on the rumours by claiming he does not believe he is worth that much.

"I haven’t spoken with my agent in a month. You might have the answer," he told reporters.

"I am a normal person. That’s a lot of money for one person. I hope there is nothing in it," he added.

Haaland's sentiments came only a month after Dortmund's head of first-team football Sebastian Kehl maintained they are determined to keep him beyond this summer.

"We are planning firmly with Erling, this has also been clearly communicated to him and his advisor," Kehl was quoted saying.

Only recently the Bundesliga giants lost Jadon Sancho, one of the club's highest-profile to Man United.

YEN.com.gh reported Sancho's £73m Old Trafford move saw him become the second most expensive English player after Harry Maguire.

Man United announce Varane agreement

Earlier, YEN.com.ghreported Man United have all but confirmed the imminent signing of Raphael Varane from Real Madrid.

Varane will be linking up with Man United after weeks of speculation surrounding his future at Madrid.

The Frenchman had just a year left on his current contract at Santiago Bernabeu but was keen for a fresh challenge in the Premier League.

Source: Yen