Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey was at the Ghana Party In The Park festival

He met with singer Mr Drew and handed a customised Arsenal jersey to him

Mr Drew was one of the performers at the event

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey is doing the lords work as some will say, as he extended an act of kindness to musician, Mr. Drew through a gift.

Last weekend, he was a visibly present at the Ghana Party in the Park event in London to have some fun before the 2021/2022 season commences.

In what was the 16th-edition of the event, patrons witnessed performances from a host of Ghanaians acts; Sarkodie, King Promise, Sefa, Mr Drew, Yaw Tog, Kweku Flick, Kofi Jamar and Kwabena Kwabena among others.

The Arsenal man was beaming with joy having linked up with his brothers from Ghana and was seen in a photo with the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards’ Best New Artiste, Mr. Drew.

Thomas Partey meets Mr Drew in London, hands him a customised jersey. Source: Twitter/mrdrewofficial

Source: Twitter

Partey handed a customised Arsenal jersey to the singer with his name 'Mr Drew' printed at the back with the number five.

The 'Mood' crooner revealed his latest asset in a Twitter post where he showed appreciation to Partey.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Partey has featured for Arsenal in all their pre-season games and will hope to have a better second season with the Gunners after his big money move from Atletico Madrid last summer.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Black Stars and Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey took time off preparing for the upcoming English Premier League season to relax at the Ghana Party In The Park show which was staged in the UK.

The talented footballer was seen vibing with Ghanaian artistes as they thrilled music lovers with their hit songs and awesome stagecraft.

Thomas Partey, who was part of the party revellers, decided to make the moment even special and memorable by giving out a gift to Ghana’s most decorated rapper, Sarkodie.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen