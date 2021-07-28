Barack Obama has joined NBA Africa as a strategic partner in order to help with the initiative's social responsibility

Obama will have a minority equity share in the new company and will use it to fund youth programmes across Africa

The former US president believes that the NBA has grown communities in the USA and wants the same for African countries

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Former President of the United States of America Barack Obama has joined the National Basketball Association (NBA) as a strategic partner, the NBA said today.

President Obama will assist in the advancement of the league's social responsibility activities across the continent, including programmes and partnerships that promote greater gender equality and economic inclusion.

President Obama will have a minority equity share in the new company, which he plans to utilise to fund Obama Foundation youth and leadership programmes across Africa over time.

Former President Barack Obama has joined NBA Africa to assist with social responsibility. Image: Drew Angerer

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

"The NBA has always been a great ambassador for the United States—using the game to create deeper connections around the world, and in Africa, basketball has the power to promote opportunity, wellness, equality, and empowerment across the continent," said President Barack Obama.

“By investing in communities, promoting gender equality, and cultivating the love of the game of basketball, I believe that NBA Africa can make a difference for so many of Africa’s young people."

The NBA has a strong history in Africa and its African headquarters debuted in Johannesburg in 2010.

Since then, the NBA's activities on the continent have centred on expanding access to basketball and the NBA through social responsibility, grassroots and elite development, media distribution, business partnerships, NBA Africa Games, the creation of the BAL and other initiatives.

Barack Obama wishes his eldest daughter a happy birthday

In more news about the ex-president of the US, Barack Obama and his wife Michelle have celebrated their eldest daughter Malia as she turned 23 years old on Sunday, 4 July.

The two went on social media sharing lovely throwback snaps with beautiful messages to honour their young lady, who to them will always be their little girl.

Barack shared a photo of him enjoying a nice daddy-daughter moment with a very young Malia with a huge smile on his face. The influential leader said it has been a joy to watch her make her own way in the world "with poise, grace and humour."

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen