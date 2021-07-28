Alexander Djiku is courting interest from some European clubs

Spanish top flight side Real Betis and French Ligue 1 side Rennes are said to be interested in the Ghanaian defender

Djiku currently plays for French side RC Strasbourg

Black Stars defender, Alexander Djiku is courting interest from some European clubs from the Spanish and French leagues.

Get French Football News reports that La Liga side Real Betis are looking for a defender to bolster their team and the Ghanaian is a perfect candidate, according to French newspaper L’Équipe.

However, the report says that Betis will have to sell some players before making an approach for the RC Strasbourg player which opens the slot for French side Rennes to swoop for Djiku.

Rennes, Real Betis in race to sign Black Stars defender Alexender Djiku. Source: Twitter/GFFN

Source: Twitter

Rennes just completed a move for fellow Ghanaian Kamaldeen Sulemana earlier in the month and will hope this bodes well for them in acquiring Djiku.

The 26-year old is currently contracted to Strasbourg until 2023.

Djiku has been capped twice by Ghana, playing in the 0-3 defeat to Mali on his debut in October 2020. He won his second cap three days later when the Black Stars played Qatar.

Source: Yen