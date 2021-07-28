Boxer Shakul Samed has been knocked out of Tokyo 2020

The 22-year-old was defeated by Turkey's Malkam Bayram

He becomes the second Ghanaian athlete to be eliminated from the competition

Ghanaian boxer Shakul Samed's Olympic dream has ended after suffering a technical knockout defeat to Tukey's Malkam Bayram on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

The 22-year-old could not handle the aggression of his opponent, who sent him to the canvas in the second round of the light heavyweight contest.

He also lost the first round 4-1 on the scoresheet of the judges.

Shakul Samed will now join judoka Kwadjo Anani as the Ghanaian athletes to have been eliminated at the Olympic Games.

However, there was good news for Ghana early in the day, when Samuel Takyi defeated Caicedo Pachito of Ecuador to advance to the last eight of the welterweight division.

The track and field athletes are yet to start their races as Ghana looks set for glory in Japan.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghanaian boxer Samuel Takyi is through to the quarter finals of the welterweight division of Boxing at the Tokyo Olympics after defeating Caicedo Pachito.

The 20-year-old won the fight by unanimous decision, leaving the Ecuadorian fighter stunned after five exhilarating rounds.

In photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, posted by 3Sports, the youngster is seen jubilating after his win.

