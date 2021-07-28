Rooney: Ladies pictured alongside United legend in implicating photos apologise

The ladies whose photos with Rooney at a hotel room went viral have issued an apology

They went to the lengths of selling the copyright of the images for GHC 8.29

Rooney is said to want to let the matter slide and concentrate on the upcoming Championship season

After showdown talks with the Derby County owner, Rooney will not be sacked over the incident

The three ladies who were involved in an alleged blackmail ploy against Derby County boss Wayne Rooney have reportedly apologized to the Manchester United legend.

Rooney was a trending topic on Tuesday, 27 July after photos of him in a hotel room with several ladies hit the internet.

The photos showed Rooney with some young ladies clubbing and they were later pictured in a hotel room with the 35-year old seemingly asleep at the time the snaps were taken.

Wayne Rooney will not be sacked by Derby County despite controversy surrounding photos that hit the web.

In one of the photos, a lady was seen scantily dressed next to Rooney and the caption read ‘Mooney Rooney’.

The other image showed Rooney slumped in a chair with a woman making the peace sign towards the camera with the caption: “Sleepy Wayne”.

Daily Star now reports that the ladies involved in the images have apologized and sold the copyright of the images for just £1 (GHC 8.29).

“The three girls who took the photographs contacted Wayne’s lawyers and volunteered to hand over all pictures that were taken that night and the copyrights in them. Rooney’s spokesman told Daily Mirror.

“They have also, at their own suggestion, made a written apology to him for the events that took place and the embarrassment caused.

“These were three decent young women who went for a night out. They did not expect Wayne to end up in their company and are remorseful about how things turned out with the pictures.

Cheshire Police confirmed they would not be taking up the matter further and Rooney is said to be willing to let the incident slide.

After a showdown meeting with club owner Mel Morris, it was confirmed that Rooney would not be sacked as Derby boss following the incident.

Rooney allegedly injures own player

Rooney’s woes are not only in his personal life as professionally, his Derby County side face an uphill battle ahead of the new season.

Amid their extreme shortness of squad depth, the club seems to have shot itself in the foot after Jason Knight injured his ankle in training.

Knight got injured after a 50-50 tackle with his boss Wayne Rooney.

The injury is likely to keep the 20-year old out for at least 12 weeks in what is a major blow for the Rams ahead of the new Championship season.

