Ghanaian striker Richard Zumah joins South African club Maritzburg United

Ghana striker, Richard Zumah, has joined South African side Maritzburg United, the club has announced.

The 24-year old joins the 'Team of Choice' who unveiled the Ghanaian together with South African winger Brandon Theron on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, Kickoff reports.

In an official statement, the club said they were delighted to acquire the services of the Ghanaian as his structure and style will fit perfectly with their idea of playing.

Maritzburg coach, Ernst Middendorp, said he was delighted with the transfer although Zumah was unknown in South Africa.

Richard Zumah is quite unknown here, coming from Ghana. "He played lately for San Pedro in the Ivory Coast, we followed him and we believe a player with his structure, with his style, will fit our idea of playing.

Middendorp who coached both Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak cautioned fans not to expect Zumah to hit the ground running immediately.

"He's just coming in, he needs some days, he's still young and a player with a certain ability to improve and to fit in, in a proper way.

"We really worked on it in the background, not in public, over weeks to bring them in and get them here and we are very happy to have them as part of our squad."

Zumah who used to ply his trade in Iraq for Baghdad SC in 2019 and Karbala'a FC will hope to have a sustained career at Maritzburg.

