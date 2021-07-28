Ghanaian forward Kevin Prince-Boateng adds new SUV to his collection of cars

Kevin Prince-Boateng bought a new Sports Utility Vehicle

The Hertha Berlin player has rich taste for sports cars

Boateng has a car deal with Lombarda Motors in Italy

Ghana international, Kevin Prince Boateng, has added a new Sports Utility Vehicle to his collection of cars after buying the new Volkswagen Touareg.

The 34-year-old, who recently returned to Germany, to join boyhood club Hertha Berlin is known for his love for cars.

In a photo posted on Instagram by Lombarda Motors, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the footballer is seen posing in front of his new car.

Prince Boateng has a relationship with Lombarda Motors, after working as ambassador for the sports car retailers during his time in Italy.

His newest car is the latest Volkswagen Touareg, an iconic SUV from the German company VW known for high road performance and solidity.

The car is equipped with a powerful V8 engine which has been electronically limited to 250 kilometers per hour of maximum speed with an acceleration of 4.9 seconds to reach 100 kilometers per hour.

The Touareg is also an endurance car, and was used since the early 2000s in races such as the Paris and Dakar races.

The German-born once admitted his love for cars affected his career because he would spend any money on the newest brands of car that dropped.

The ex-AC Milan and Sassuolo player was handed a new car when he joined Spanish giants Barcelona in January 2019.

Apart from his love for cars, Boateng has a rich football history, having played for some of the best clubs in the world.

The experienced player played for AC Milan, Barcelona, Dortmund and Tottenham in a career that has spanned for 14 years and counting.

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that, Hertha Berlin have announced the signing of Ghanaian forward K.P Boateng.

Boateng has signed a one-year deal with the Bundesliga side.

The German Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin has announced the signing of Ghanaian forward Kevin-Prince Boateng, YEN.com.gh can report.

