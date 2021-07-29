Wayne Rooney breaks silence over implicating online images alongside 3 ladies

Several images surfaced on social media of Rooney in a compromising setting with some ladies

The photos showed Rooney asleep in a hotel room with a group of young women

The Derby County boss has since apologized to his family and club, admitting “he made a mistake”

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney admitted he “made a mistake” in a heartfelt apology to his wife and club after implicating photos of him and three ladies emerged online.

Derby boss Wayne Rooney admitted he made a mistake after images in a hotel room emerged. Photo by Charlotte Tattersall.

Over the weekend, photos of the Manchester United legend passed out in the company of three women garnered attention on social media.

There was an initial complaint of blackmail reportedly filed by Rooney’s team but Sky Sport has since confirmed that Cheshire Police would not be pursuing the matter further.

Rooney initially believed there was a malicious attempt to entrap him using the images.

On the evening of Wednesday, July 28, Rooney issued an apology to his wife and club.

"I made a mistake," he told Sky Sports News after his side's friendly victory against Real Betis.

"I went to a private party with two of my friends and from me, I'd like to apologise to my family and the club for the images which were going round and I want to move forward on this.”

The 35-year old also thanked Derby for the opportunity to allow him to keep his job despite the controversy.

"I'm grateful to Derby County for giving me this opportunity to get this club back to where it belongs, and I'll do everything in my power to make sure I do that,” he added.

Rooney, who is Manchester United’s all-time record goalscorer with 253 goals, won five Premier League titles, an FA Cup, and a UEFA Champions League title before retiring in January 2021 to take over as Derby County’s coach.

He guided the club to survive relegation narrowly last season with a dramatic 3-3 draw against Sheffield Wednesday.

Derby County’s woes

Ahead of the new season, Derby County are facing an uphill battle as their squad is thoroughly depleted.

The Rams only gave nine senior players, two of them being goalkeepers.

The club was under a transfer embargo, which essentially meant the club were prevented from making signings by the EFL because of their failure to submit their financial account from previous years.

