Ghana winger, Christian Atsu, has spoken about his love for his wife and children

Christian Atsu met his wife Marie-Claire Rupio nine years ago

The couple are married with three beautiful children

Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu, has opened up on his unending love for his beautiful wife Marie-Claire Rupio, after nine years of being together.

The couple met in Portugal during his playing days with giants FC Porto, and they got married in 2012, and have since given birth to three lovely kids.

In an interview with Tv3 Sports, the 29-year-old Al Raed attacker professed his love for his wife and young family.

I just love my wife - Ghana winger Christian Atsu speaks about his wife and family. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ChristianAtsu20

Source: Twitter

"I met my wife in Portugal and you can see we have a beautiful family. We've been together for nine to ten years and I just love her," said the skillful winger.

The former Chelsea player recently earned a move to Saudi Arabia to join Al Raed after ending his stay in the English Premier League with Newcastle United.

The former Porto star is hoping to return to his best form after struggles in his last season with the Magpies, failing to make a single appearance in the Premier League for the club in the 2020/21 season.

Atsu has not played for the Black Stars since 2019 but coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor will be monitoring his exploits in Saudi Arabia before announcing his squad for AFCON 2021.

The winger has good experience at the Nations Cup and was named Player of the Tournament at the 2015 edition, as Ghana lost on penalties to Ivory Coast in the finals.

The Al Raed attacker has player 65 times for Ghana and scored nine goals.

Source: Yen.com.gh