Ghanaian defender Nasiru Moro signs for Swedish topflight side Orebro SK

Ghana defender, Nasiru Moro, has joined Swedish side Orebro SK

The 24-year-old signed a two-year deal with the club

He joins the Allsvenskan side from Croatian topflight side HNK Gorica

Ghanaian center back, Nasiru Moro, has joined Swedish topflight side Orebro SK in the summer transfer window after leaving Croatian club, HNK Gorica.

The 24-year-old signed a two-year deal with the option of a further year to play in the Swedish Allsvenskan league.

In photos posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the club confirmed the arrival of the player after completing the necessary paper works.

Moro, a former player of Accra Lions in Ghana, moves to Sweden after a successful campaign with HNK Gorica last season, where he played 26 games and scored a goal.

"It feels great to be here. I have talked to my friend Jiloan Hamad and heard nice things about the club. It is an exciting project underway here and it feels good to be a part of it. I look forward to meeting the club's supporters and showing them what I stand for," Moro told the club's official website.

His arrival is expected to beef up the Orebro squad for the league and he is expected to make his debut on Monday, August 2, 2021, when the team faces IK Sirius.

Meanwhile, head coach of Orebro Axel Kjall, has expressed delight in the signing of the Ghanaian center back.

"We are happy to bring Moro here. He is a long and physically strong midfielder with good play and an ability to produce the ball," he said.

"He is at a good age and comes with good experiences from a strong league. Our assessment is that he will be able to directly add quality to our team, but also with a potential to develop and be an important cog in our journey forward," he added.

Nasiru Moro started his career in Ghana with Accra Lions before moving to Croatia to sign for HNK Gorina and after two years in Europe, he moves to Sweden to continue his adventure.

