Christian Atsu: Ghana will not have a striker like Asamoah Gyan again

The winger said Ghana will not have another Asamoah Gyan again

Atsu wants Ghanaians to support the new Black Stars strikers instead of comparing them to older players

Gyan is the leading scorer for the senior men's national team

Christian Atsu has said Ghanaians should stop comparing current Black Stars strikers to Asamoah Gyan.

Asamoah Gyan who captained the Black Stars, is the leading scorer for the senior men's national team with 51 goals.

This has led to Atsu coming to the defence of the current strikers, claiming focus should be given to the young players who are coming up now instead of comparing them to their predecessors.

The 29-year old winger says the current strikers of the Black Stars should be encouraged by Ghanaians rather than looking at what has happened in the past in an interview with 3Sports.

"You may talk about goal scoring, you know, it's very important, but you will not have someone like Asamoah Gyan, impossible."

"So we should just focus on what we have, the strikers we have now. We should focus on them and try to encourage them because they are young players."

"But no one should compare the strikers we have now to Asamoah Gyan, because this is wrong."

Gyan's scoring prowess has seen him lead the scoring charts for Africans who have participated in the senior men's FIFA World Cup with six goals across three tournaments.

Atsu, who just joined Saudi side Al Raed, has not played for the Black Stars in two years and will hope to make a comeback soon as the Nations Cup in Cameroon next year approaches.

Source: Yen.com.gh