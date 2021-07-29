Aduana Stars forward, Yahaya Mohammed, has advised emerging star, Afriyie Barnieh

The former Kotoko striker has warned the young Hearts forward against alcohol, smoking and womanizing

Afriyie Barnieh helped Hearts of Oak to their first Premier League title in eleven years

Aduana Stars forward, Yahaya Mohammed, has offered some advise to Hearts of Oak forward, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, warning him against alcohol, smoking and womanizing.

According to the former Kotoko striker, the Black Satellites captain has something unique about him and has to be disciplined to reach his full potential.

In an interview with Kumasi based radio station, Sikka FM, the former Black Stars forward believes Afriyie Barnieh is a future star for Ghana.

"Afriyie Barnieh has something unique in him. He can be a future star for Ghana. Discipline should be his guard. He should shun alcohol, smoking and womanizing," he told Sikka Sports.

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh is having an outstanding campaign, after leading the Black Satellites to the WAFU Zone B U-20 Cup of Nations glory and winning the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations. He scored a brace in the final as Ghana beat Uganda.

He was key to ending Hearts of Oak's eleven year wait for the Ghana Premier League, scoring the winner in the decider against Asante Kotoko in Accra. He scored seven goals in all competitions for the Phobians.

Afriyie could cap the season with the MTN FA Cup, having led the Rainbow club to the semifinals of the competition.

Meanwhile, Yahaya Mohammed endured a difficult season after a lengthy spell on the sidelines with an injury.

The prolific Aduana Stars attacker was close to joining Hearts of Oak in the Ghanaian transfer window but owner of the Dormaa based club, Nana Agyeman Badu II, prevented him from leaving.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, a popular Hearts of Oak fan in Kumasi, who goes by the name Hassan, believes striker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh deserves a Ballon D'or nomination.

According to Hassan, the Black Satellites captain should be considered in the same bracket with Italy's European championship winner, Jorginho, who has been tipped for the coveted individual award.

In an interview with Kumasi-based radio station, Pure FM, the excited Hearts fan gave justifications for the need to hand the striker a nomination.

