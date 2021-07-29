Marc Overmars has expressed his disappointment at missing out on exciting Ghana forward, Kamaldeen Sulemana

Sulemana almost joined Ajax but eventually signed for Stade Rennes

Overmars says he 'hated' missing out on the Ghanaian

The director of football for AFC Ajax, Marc Overmars, has expressed his disappointment at missing out on Ghana forward, Kamaldeen Sulemana.

It was almost certain Sulemana was going to join the Amsterdam club with Goal reporting that Ajax had made him their top transfer target for this summer.

However, it was not to be, as French side, Stade Rennes swooped for the Ghanaian in a €20 million deal.

Sulemana wanted more playing time and we could not guarantee that. Source: Twitter/staderennais

Overmars expressed his unhappiness at missing out on Sulemana who he claimed they had scouted for a long time, reports Voetbal International.

“We can't blame ourselves, but I certainly hated it for a few days. A lot of time and energy has been invested in the possible arrival of the attacker.

"We have followed him extensively, have been there, he has been with us. But at the same time, we couldn't guarantee playing minutes."

The director is nonetheless adamant that a lack of guaranteed playing time at the Dutch club was the cause of missing out.

“We gave him [Kamaldeen] the idea that he would play a lot with us, but we do not give a guarantee on playing minutes.”

“At Stade Rennes, there was no competition for him in that area. He thought that was very important and that choice is of course up to the player,"

Sulemana, who left Danish side Nordsjaelland, will hope he can emulate previous Ghanaians who played at the French club and build on his career.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the highly rated Ghanaian winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana, has said he asked Michael Essien about the French league before deciding to join Stade Rennais in the transfer window.

The most sought after teenager in Europe ditched Ajax and Manchester United to join the Ligue 1 outfit on a five-year deal.

At his unveiling on Monday, July 26 in France, the winger in quotes sighted by YEN.com.gh on Stade Rennais' website explained his decision.

