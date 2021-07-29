Tokyo 2020: Ghanaians react to Abeiku Jackson's performance

Abeiku Jackson won his heat in the swimming 100m butterfly event

However Jackson's time of 53.39 seconds could not qualify him to the semi-final

He still set a national record for swimming in the 100m butterfly

Ghanaians took to social media to react to his performance

Ghanaian Olympian Abeiku Jackson put out a splendid performance in his heat at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Jackson came out on top in his heat of the 100m butterfly with a time of 53.39 seconds but unfortunately missed out on a place in the semi-finals by two seconds.

It was not all gloomy for the Ghanaian though as he still set a national record for swimming in the 100m butterfly.

The 21-year old also holds the national records for 50m butterfly, 200m butterfly, 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle and 200m freestyle.

Although Jackson could not progress to the next stage, some Ghanaians took to social media to express their excitement and show support to the young swimmer.

@OleleSalvador was fascinated and tweeted: Abeiku Jackson! What a fantastic display!

@KelvAsamoah was also left impressed and tweeted: Abeiku Jackson!!!!! Im impressed!!!!

@FCTamakloe recounted an experience: I once saw Abeiku Jackson dislocate a shoulder at the start of a a swim race, stop out of pain, and still manage to close the gap between the other swimmers and come in second place. That guy is a once in a generation talent.

@ha_mi_da tweeted: Yooo ABEIKU JACKSON! I’m over the moon! Go Ghanaaaa

@gyaigyimii wished him well: Abeiku Jackson missed out on the semi finals by 2 seconds ouu. Better luck next time we go again FireFireFire

@owurie_ku was a proud Ghanaian and said: Congratulation Abeiku Jackson, we are proud of you. we come back in 2024 stronger and faster.

The biggest cheer came from the 21-year old's uncle Joe Jackson who was happy with his performance.

@Joe_Jackson_GH: Congratulations Abeiku Jackson. I am a very proud uncle. You did your personal best time. You also put Ghana on the map by winning your heat. We were cheering like mad. 2024 Olympics - here we come!

