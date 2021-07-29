Ghana defender Lumor Agbenyenu makes move to Greek side Aris Thessaloniki

The Ghanaian defender is joining Greek side Aris Thessaloniki

He is leaving Portuguese side Sporting CP after a mutual agreement

It is understood he has agreed to a two-year deal with Aris

Ghanaian left-back, Lumor Agbenyenu, has sealed a move to Greek club Aris Thessaloniki from Portuguese side Sporting CP according to .

The 24-year old Lumour is said to have signed a two year deal with Aris Thessaloniki. It is understood that Lumour and Sporting had a mutual agreement to part ways.

Lumor has had a difficult spell in Portugal having failed to break into the first team. He only played eight times for the green and whites.

The defender was sent on loan twice, first to Turkish side Göztepe and then Spanish side Mallorca during his time at Sporting.

Aris Thessaloniki is hoping to book a place in the group stages of the Uefa Europa Conference League and will hop the capture of the Ghanaian will boost their chances in the play-offs.

Lumour has won 13 caps for the Black Stars and will hope to get more playing time with his new club to boost his selection chances as the Afcon approaches.

The former Wassaman United player joined Portuguese giants Sporting CP in 2017 from Portimonense for a fee of €2.5 million.

