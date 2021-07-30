Ghana forward Richard Gadze completes move to Israeli side Bnei Sakhnin

Richard Gadze has joined Israeli side, Bnei Sakhnin FC

He joins from Moldovan club, FC Sheriff Tiraspol

The player scored five goals and assisted seven times while with Sheriff

Former Ebusua Dwarfs striker, Richard Gadze, is reported to have completed a deal to Israeli side, Bnei Sakhnin FC.

The 26-year-old will be joining the Israeli side from Moldovan club, FC Sheriff Tiraspol, who he helped win the national league title, CitiSports reports.

According to Ghanasoccernet, Gadze contributed to 12 goals in 18 appearances for Sheriff Tiraspol which attracted the interest of Bnei Sakhnin, who have offered him a one-year contract.

Gadze started his career with Ebusua Dwarfs before moving to India to play for Delhi Dynamos, where he was loaned to HJK Helsinki in Finland and he later joined Azerbaijan side, Zira FC first on loan before a permanent deal.

He also played for FC Voluntari in Romania before returning to Zira FC again.

The Ligat HaAl side announced the deal on their Facebook page and will be hoping the Ghanaian’s efforts will help them to a great finish in the upcoming season.

In other transfer news, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian left-back, Lumor Agbenyenu, has sealed a move to Greek club, Aris Thessaloniki from Portuguese side, Sporting CP, Africa Foot United reports.

The 24-year old Lumor is said to have signed a two year deal with Aris Thessaloniki. It is reported that he and Sporting had a mutual agreement to part ways.

Lumor has had a difficult spell in Portugal, having failed to break into the first team. He only played eight times for the green and whites.

He has won 13 caps for the Black Stars and will hope to get more playing time with his new club to boost his selection chances as the Afcon approaches.

