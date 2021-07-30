Tokyo 2020 has taken a new turn for Nigeria as some athletes who were banned from the Olympic Games have taken to the streets

Team Nigeria was hit with the sad news on Thursday after AIU announced that ten Nigerian athletes are ineligible to participate

The affected athletes have taken to the streets of Tokyo to protest, claiming they are suffering for someone's negligence

A number of Nigerian athletes have taken to the streets of Tokyo where the 2020 Olympics Games are underway over their disqualification from the event.

No fewer than ten Nigerians have been banned from competing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after the Athletes Integrity Unit (AIU) declared them ineligible for doping and non-anti-doping issues, Premium Times reports.

Out of the 18 athletes suspended from participating in the Games, Team Nigeria are the most affected.

The AIU explained that the respective national federations of countries are responsible for ensuring appropriate anti-doping measures are in place in their respective jurisdictions.

Punch are reporting that the protesting athletes carried placards with the inscription “Why should we suffer for someone else’s negligence”, “All we wanted to do was compete” and “We are not just alternates but potential medalists.”

Under the framework of Rule 15, the minimum requirements of countries are to ensure that athletes undergo proper testing to maintain the integrity of the sport.

Who should be blamed?

Urine and blood samples should have been tested within three weeks apart in the ten months leading up to a major event.

Nigeria's sprint queen and long jump athlete Blessing Okgbara blamed the Athletics Federation of Nigeria for the recent development. She claimed that athletes were neglected by the administrators.

