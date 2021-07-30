Nadia Eke has failed to qualify for the next stage of the triple jump

After three unsuccessful attempts, Eke could not hit the mark

She will have to wait until the next Olympics to try again

Ghanaian triple jumper, Nadia Eke, is out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after failing to qualify for the next stage despite three attempts.

Eke, one of Ghana's hopefuls after being one of the first athletes to qualify for the competition in Japan, could not match the expectations and will now have to wait for the next Olympics.

In photos posted by 3 Sports, sighted by YEN.com, the US-based Ghanaian tried three times and could not hit the qualification mark.

She becomes the fourth Ghanaian athlete to be knocked out of the competition after a good start for the contingent in Tokyo.

Nadia Eke joins Sahakul Samed, Abeiku Jackson and Unilez Sakyi as the fallen Ghanaian athletes.

The 28-year-old was Ghana's flagbearer at the opening ceremony a week ago, but will now have to wait for another four years, when she is 32 to try her luck at a medal.

Meanwhile, Ghana's hopes will now remain with the track and field athletes and boxers, Sulemanu Tetteh and Samuel Takyi.

The sprint team are yet to compete in Tokyo, however, Ghanaian have have hopes in the team after Benjamin Azamati broke the 100m national record earlier this year.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghanaian swimmer, Abeiku Jackson, delivered a statement of intent after finishing first in his 100m butterfly heat with a time of 53.39 seconds.

The swimmer impressed in his first heat and will now wait for other results to advance to the next stage of the swimming.

In photos posted on 3Sports, sighted by YEN.com.gh on Twitter, the young swimmer is seen excited after his superb display.

