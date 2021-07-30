Maxwell Konadu: Asante Kotoko lost the GPL title because “There was no unity”

The coach claims a lack of unity was the reason why Kumasi Asante Kotoko did not win the league

Kotoko opened a seven-point gap at one point but eventually lost the league title to Hearts of Oak

Maxwell Konadu is a former coach of the Porcupine Warriors

Maxwell Konadu claims a lack of unity was the reason why Kumasi Asante Kotoko did not win the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.

Asante Kotoko were leading the league with seven points but eventually lost the title to fierce rivals, Hearts of Oak by four points.

Konadu, who started the season with Kotoko but was relieved of his duty in December, claims the cause of the club’s downfall was disunity.

When asked what caused the team’s downfall in an interview on Nhyira FM sighted by YEN.com.gh, he said, “there was no unity.”

When probed further he retorted;

"There was no unity among the players, technical team and all those who matter at the club. You can tell from all the issues that has been reported in the media, I think there was no unity."

The Porcupine Warriors also failed in their attempt to defend their FA Cup title when they lost to Berekum Chelsea in the quarterfinal.

Mariano Barreto who replaced Konadu is under pressure and reports suggest he might be let go of his duty at the club.

Konadu is now the coach of Legon Cities and barely helped them to avoid relegation in the just ended Ghana Premier League.

