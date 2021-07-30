Nadia Eke says she has been set free after her exit from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Eke failed to qualify to the finals of the triple jump event

She thanked Ghanaians for their support in her post

Ghanaian triple jumper, Nadia Eke says she has been set free after her exit from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Eke failed to qualify to the next stage of the competition after three unsuccessful attempts as she suffered an ankle injury. She rolled her ankle while attempting the second jump.

In a statement posted on her Instagram page and sighted by YEN.com.gh, the 28-year old revealed how she struggled mentally as she questioned herself.

Triple jumper Nadia Eke pens emotional letter to Ghanaians after exit from Olympics. Source: Instagram/nadeekz

“Somewhere on the journey, I lost my way, for a while… Truth be told, the last 3 years as an athlete has been a mental struggle daily. All the way until 3 weeks ago,

"I questioned why I was granted this gift to be here when I felt I didn’t deserve it.”

She however added that after her event, she was set free and is grateful to Ghanaians for the support and the Ghana Athletics Association for believing in her.

"Tonight, I was set free—I was reminded of my WHY. This space, this place needed my light to shine bright. I’m overwhelmed by the amount of lives I have been able to touch in such a short time.

Thank you all so much for being part of the journey and thanks to @athleticsghana for having faith in me these past 7 years. Incredibly grateful for the end of this chapter… No one should ask me to come for any competition"

Eke who was Ghana's flagbearer was a bright sensation at the Games, lighting up the Ghana camp with her smile and dance moves.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on how Nadia Eke was spotted jamming to Shatta Wale's Taking Over ahead of her event.

Eke who competed in the triple jump event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Friday, July 30, was seen dancing and letting some steam off as she prepared for her jump.

The 28-year old qualified to represent Ghana at the 2020 Summer Olympics in the Women's triple jump event with a jump of 14.33m in the 2019 Racers/Adidas Grand Prix in Jamaica.

