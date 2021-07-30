Ghanaian winger Kamal Sowah eager to impress Leicester City boss Brendan Rogers

Kamal Sowah hopes to book a place in Leicester's squad for the 2021/2022 season

He has featured twice for the Foxes in pre-season

He has been on loan at Belgian side Leuven since joining Leicester

Ghanaian winger Kamal Sowah says he is hoping to create a positive impression on Leicester City boss Brendan Rogers.

Kamal joined Leicester in 2018 but was sent out on loan to Belgian side Leuven because of competition in his position.

The 21-year old aims to stake a claim with the Foxes first team this time around and he is working hard together with the group to come back to fitness

Sowah told LCFC TV his return has been great although he is weary of the competition he has reports the club's website.

“I think the quality, it's really high. Everyone is fighting for this opportunity to get into the team. Everyone wants to [impress] the manager, so you have to be able to show what you have.

“I think I've seen a lot of good qualities. Everybody is showing really great qualities on the training ground. So, that is one of the things you always want from the first team players, especially when you come to first team football.

Sowah has made two pre-season appearances for the Foxes, playing 45 minutes against Wycombe Wanderers and Burton Albion and has expressed his need to show his quality.

“You always need to show quality. The intensity has to be really high - that's something I've really noticed in the first team so far. For me, I think I've been doing okay. I've been working so hard to be able to show everyone because it's been a long time I've been in Leicester.

“So, everyone is watching to know where I've been and what I've got so I'm trying my best on the training ground.”

Sowah will be hoping his exploits in pre-season will help him book a place in the first team when the 2021/2022 season starts.

Watch the interview below:

