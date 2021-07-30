5 times Ghanaians have shown massive love to people on social media

Social media refers to websites and applications that are designed to allow people to share content quickly, efficiently, and in real-time.

While many people access social media through smartphone apps,other also access the app using their laptop and desk top computers.

The app has come to be of good use to most people as most individuals use the app to seek help, promote their business, engage in all forms of advocacy .

Photo of Oswald being shown love during his ourday

Source: Twitter

Over the past years, the use of social media has helped people realise their dreams, and grow their businesses.

Other times Social media has shown the important role it plays when it comes to socail good.

In view of this, YEN.com.gh has listed five times Ghanaians have shown massive love to people on social media.

1. Oswald

Oswald Gennuh, became a social media sensation after the colleague of his mother posted an 'emotionally blackmailing' letter he wrote to his mother stating what he wants for his ourday

The 9-year-old student of the Christ Ambasssadors School at Dansoman in Accra received massive social media surprise from celebrities and brands for being specific about what he wanted and how he wanted to reward his teacher.

Most social media users have argued that Ghanaians have as usual shown how massive love to

2. Micheal Asiamah

Michael Kofi Asiamah, a 13-year-old brain tumour patient who sadly died shortly after surgery some few weeks ago received a lot of social media support.

Prior to his surgery, social media was awashed with his flyers where people were soliciting funds in order to help him under the medical treatment.

Surprisingly, within a few hours the amount that was needed was realised to pay for Micheal's surgery.

Unfortunately, little Micheal died after having complications after his surgery which was described as successful.

3. Free Akuapem Poloo campaign

Ghanaian Actress and socialite, Rosemond Alade Brown, known in Showbiz circles as Akuapem Poloo also received massive social media support when she was held in remand over charges of indecent exposure in front of her son.

Lots of celebrities took to social media to start a campaign which eventually led to her release.

Whiles most people believe she needed to be taught a lesson to serve as a scape goat to the many other for being without clothes in front of her child, other also believed that's a mother she needed to be at least, forgiven in order to be able to take care of her child.

4. Akufo-Addo Kalyppo trend

In the run up to the 2016 elections, during the electioneering period, a photo of the then NPP presidential aspirant, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo taking a Kalyppo wnt viral.

This photo interestingly went viral with people replicating the same photo of them with taking Kalyppo as well.

The act of them jumping unto the trend was clearly them showing their support for Akufo-Addo's candidacy.

5. Pencilled celebrites

Emmanuel Apraku, who was known as Ray Styles or Pencilled Celebrity received massive social media support when photos of him hit social media showing him in a very bad condition.

According to reports, Ray Styles was suffering from liver condition which needed money to get him treated.

Luckily for Ray, Ghanaians as usual showed up for him and donated generously to have ray gethis surgery done.

The First Ladt, mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo also supported Ray with some amount of money.

