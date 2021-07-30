Ghana's Kamal Sowah has spoken about pre-season with Leicester City

The youngster is eager to make manager Brendan Roger's team for next season

Sowah joined Leicester City in 2018 from the Right to Dream Academy

Ghanaian midfielder Kamal Sowah has opened up on his desire to make Leicester City's team for the upcoming English Premier League season.

The 21-year-old returns to Leicester City after two seasons on loan in Belgium with Oud-Heverlee Leuven, where he established himself as a regular and a key member of the team.

In an interview with LCFC TV, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the winger stated his ambitions and insists he is focused on breaking into the first team.

Sowah has been a regulars feature at Leicester's pre-season training and played in both friendlies against Burton and Wycombe.

“I'm feeling great, especially coming back to Leicester. It's been a long time for me coming back here for me to get minutes with the first team," he told LFC TV.

“It's always a great thing being able to be on the pitch, getting 45 minutes under my belt. That's always the feeling - after a long holiday, you're always going to get back your fitness, really good fitness, so that's really great for me to get it back.

“I think gradually, it has been great. Being together with my colleagues and everyone getting to know the players, for me, it's been great out there.

“We've been working so hard because we've been we've been on a long holiday, so everyone is really working hard to come back to fitness. For me, it's been great so far.”

The Right to Dream Academy graduate moved to Leicester in 2018, playing for the U-21'sbefore inking a permanent deal in the summer of 2020.

