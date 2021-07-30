Brazilian star Fabio Gama has left for Brazil

The Asante Kotoko star leaves after a successful first year in Ghana

The 28-year-old was key to the Porcupine Warriors finishing second in the GPL

Asante Kotoko's Brazilian midfielder Fabio Gama has left the shores of Ghana for his native after a successful first sting in the domestic league.

The 28-year-old, who joined the Porcupine Warriors at the start of the season, leaves for Brazil via Ethiopia to spend the holidays with his family.

In photos posted on Social Media by the player, sighted by YEN.com.gh, Gama posted his arrival in Addis Ababa with his wife and son.

Asante Kotoko's Fabio Gama leaves for Brazil after first season in Ghana. SOURCE: Twitter/ @AsanteKotoko_SC

Source: Twitter

Fabio Gama has been Kotoko's livewire in the just ended season after helping the club finish second in the Ghana Premier League and reaching the quarter finals of the MTN FA Cup.

The Brazilian playmaker scored seven goals in all competitions and provided six assists.

However, the Reds finished the season trophyless after losing the Ghana Premier League title to Hearts of Oak and were eliminated form the FA Cup by Berekum Chelsea.

Gama is expected to return after his break in Brazil to start preparations for next season, having signed a two year deal with the club.

The mercurial midfielder spent most of his career in Brazil and in Europe, where he played for Varnomo and Jorkorping in Sweden.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah believes the club was successful in the just ended season despite ending the campaign without a trophy.

According to the young football administrator, the club had to play under extremely difficult conditions, which includes playing all their home games away from the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

In an interview with Oyerepa FM, he said he will consider the season as a success after finishing the league in second place and getting eliminated in the last eight of the FA Cup.

