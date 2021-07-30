The Ladies progressed to the semi finals of the CAF Women’s Championship qualifier

They beat AS Police from Niger 3-0

Hasaacas will now face USFA from Burkina Faso

Hasaacas Ladies have progressed to the semi finals of the CAF Women’s Championship qualifier after beating AS Police from Niger 3-0.

Goals from Pokuaa Milot who scored twice and Doris Boaduwaa were enough to seal the victory for the Ghanaians as they bounced back from their defeat in the first game.

Hasaacas Ladies lost their first game 2-0 to Nigeria's Rivers Angels and needed to beat AS Police to stand a chance to qualify to the next stage.

Hasaacas Ladies through to semi-finals of the CAF Women’s Championship qualifier. Source: Twitter/sika_fotos

Source: Twitter

The Ladies from Sekondi will now face Burkina Faso's USFA on Monday, August 2, 2021 for a chance to make it to the final.

The winner of the tournament will advance to the tournament proper in Egypt later this year.

