Ghanaian swimmer, Unilez Takyi, failed to make it to the next round of the Women's 50m Freestyle event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games.

Unilez finished her race with a time of 27.85 seconds which was not enough for her as she finished in last place in the Heat 5 swim.

Her time, however, placed her in the 57th position out of 81 swimmers. The Ghana Olympic Committee said the 16-year old is still "young and have more years ahead to make Ghana proud" in a post on their twitter page.

Unilez Takyi falls out of Olympics games, joins others home. Source: Twitter/ghanaolympic

Takyi joins fellow swimmer Abeiku Jackson to exit the Olympic Games. On Thursday, July 29, 2021, Jackson won his heat but failed to progress to the semi-final of the Men's 100m Butterfly event.

The 21-year old did set a new national record in the process with his time of 53.39 seconds.

The two swimmers join judoka Kwadwo Anani, boxer Shakul Samed and triple jumper Nadia Eke to exit the competition.

Ghana's hopes will be on the shoulders of the sprint team and the two boxers left, Sulemanu Tetteh and Samuel Takyi.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian triple jumper, Nadia Eke says she has been set free after her exit from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Eke failed to qualify to the next stage of the competition after three unsuccessful attempts as she suffered an ankle injury.

She rolled her ankle while attempting the second jump. In a statement posted on her Instagram page and sighted by YEN.com.gh, the 28-year old revealed how she struggled mentally as she questioned herself.

Source: Yen