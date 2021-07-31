Sulemanu Tetteh becomes the latest Ghanaian to exit the Olympics

He lost his boxing bout to Yosbany Veitia from Cuba in an unanimous decision

Tetteh is the general captain of Team Ghana

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Ghana's Sulemanu Tetteh is out of the Olympics after losing to Cuba's Yosbany Veitia in the Men's Flyweight Boxing event.

Tetteh, who was knocked down twice, lost 5-0 in a unanimous decision to his Cuban counterpart in the round of 16.

The Prisons Officer, who is participating in his second Olympics, was dominated by Veitia who is a three-time Olympian.

Team Ghana Captain Sulemanu Tetteh out of the Olympics after losing in the Men's Flyweight Boxing. Source: Reuters/Ueslei Marcelino

Source: Twitter

Tetteh recorded a 3-2 split decision victory in his first bout over Marte de la Rosa Rodrigo from Dominican Republic.

The 28-year old made his international debut at the 2010 AIBA Youth World Championships where he reached the second round, and also competed in the London 2012 Olympic Games where he lost in the first round.

Tetteh joins fellow boxer Shakul Samed who lost his opening bout to Malkam Bayram from Turkey.

Ghana's hope for a medal in the boxing event now rests on the shoulders of 19-year old Samuel Takyi.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian swimmer, Unilez Takyi, failed to make it to the next round of the Women's 50m Freestyle event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games.

Unilez finished her race with a time of 27.85 seconds which was not enough for her as she finished in last place in the Heat 5 swim.

Her time, however, placed her in the 57th position out of 81 swimmers. The Ghana Olympic Committee said the 16-year old is still "young and have more years ahead to make Ghana proud" in a post on their twitter page.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh