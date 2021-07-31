Tokyo 2020: Another GH Olympian falls as weightlifter Christian Amoah exits

Christian Amoah is the latest Ghanaian to exit the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

The 22-year old finished fourth in Group B of the Men’s 96Kg weightlifting event

He joins boxer Samir Shakur, judoka Kwadjo Anani, triple jumper Nadia Eke and swimmers Abeiku Jackson and Unilez Takyi who have exited

Weightlifter Christian Amoah, has become the latest Ghanaian to exit the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Amoah missed out on a chance to qualify for the final round of the Men’s 96Kg in the weightlifting event.

The 22-year old finished fourth in Group B of the Men’s 96Kg after posting a total of 315 points.

His total points was not enough though as he finished behind Cuba’s Saez Vera Ofildes (359), refugee Olympian Tchatchet II Cyrille (350) and Greece’s Iakovidis Theodoros (338). He, however, ended up above Palestinian Hamada Mohammed.

Amoah joins boxer Samir Shakur, judoka Kwadjo Anani, triple jumper Nadia Eke and swimmers Abeiku Jackson and Unilez Takyi who have exited the competition.

This was Amoah's second appearance at the Olympics as he became Ghana's first ever weightlifter when he participated in the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

Amoah has won three gold medals in the Africa Weightlifting Junior Championships, three bronze medals in the All African Games, and two bronze medals in the African Weightlifting Championships.

He also represented Ghana at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow Scotland.

