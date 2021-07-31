Ghana's sprinter Benjamin Azamati-Kwaku has spoken ahead of his debut at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

In an interview, Azamati has opened up on his preparations and expectations revealing that he wants to break Usain Bolt's record

The 23-year-old will be competing in heat 7 for a for a place in the semi-final of the 100-metre race

Ghanaian sprinter Benjamin Azamati-Kwaku has spoken ahead of his first race at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

In an interview with TV3, Azamati disclosed that it was his wish to break the record of Usain Bolt at the Olympics.

Azamati who was speaking on his preparation for the games explained that the dream of every athlete is to break and set records and as a sprinter, the record in front of him is that of Usain Bolt.

"The ideal time I want to run in my career is, you know, I'm an athlete, a 100-metre sprinter, and everyone looks at breaking records so, of course, I'm looking at breaking Usain Bolt's record."

Watch Azamati's interview below:

Azamati's first Olympics race

The 23-year-old will be making his Olympic debut on Saturday, July 31. He will be competing in Heat 7 of the 100-metre race.

His race, according to Olympics.com, is expected to start at exactly 11:33 Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).

Usain Bolt's record

The current Olympic games 100m-metre record is held by the retired Jamaican sprinter, who is the most successful athlete in the event with three gold medals.

Bolt run 9.63 seconds at the London 2012 Olympics to win what was his second 100-metre Olympic gold at the time.

Considering Azamati's personal best of 9.97 seconds which saw him qualify for the games, he may have a daunting task.

