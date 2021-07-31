Benjamin Azamati failed to make it to the semi-finals of the 100-metre event

He finished fourth in his Heat with a time of 10:13 seconds

He took Twitter to send a message to Ghanaians

Ghana's national 100-metre record holder, Benjamin Azamati has apologised to Ghanaians after failing to progress to the semi-final of the 100-metre event.

Azamati finished fourth in Heat 7 of the sprint event with a time of 10:13 seconds at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

After the race, the 23-year old took to his twitter page to apologise to Ghanaians saying he realised what caused his downfall.

"I realised my mistakes": Benjamin Azamati says after elimination from 100-metre event. Source: Twitter/athleticsghana

Source: Twitter

"Sorry Nation! I couldn’t turn up . Things will get better next time . Realized my mistakes and i would take it from there."

He also thanked Ghanaians for the support promising to focus on the next race.

"Happy for the support from y’all! I feel loved and mentally i am there . I will keep my head up and focus on the next race!"

Speaking after the race in a post by the Ghana Athletic Association, Azamati said a slow start and nervousness was the reason for his performance.

Azamati will hope to learn from this experience and help Team Ghana in the 4x100 relay race on Thursday, 5 August.

Captain Sulemanu Tetteh out of Olympics

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghana's Sulemanu Tetteh is out of the Olympics after losing to Cuba's Yosbany Veitia in the Men's Flyweight Boxing event.

Tetteh, who was knocked down twice, lost 5-0 in a unanimous decision to his Cuban counterpart in the round of 16.

The Prisons Officer, who is participating in his second Olympics, was dominated by Veitia who is a three-time Olympian.

Christian Amoah exits

Weightlifter Christian Amoah, has become the latest Ghanaian to exit the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Amoah missed out on a chance to qualify for the final round of the Men’s 96Kg in the weightlifting event.

The 22-year old finished fourth in Group B of the Men’s 96Kg after posting a total of 315 points.

