Jordan Ayew scores brilliant solo goal in Crystal Palace pre-season win

Ghanaian striker Jordan Ayew is out to impress new Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira by scoring a brilliant goal in their pre-season win over Reading on Saturday, 31 July.
Ayew's goal helped Crystal Palace to a 3-1 win over Championship side Reading as both teams fine tune their preparation for the upcoming season.
The 29-year old received a pass from the centre circle and run at the Reading goal before firing a low shot at the edge of the penalty box to beat the Reading keeper Rafael Cabral.
This was Ayew's first goal under new manager Patrick Vieira and he did well to play himself into the manager's good books with a lively performance.
Crystal Palace played almost 60 minutes of the game with 10 men as Senegalese Cheikhou Kouyate was sent off in the first half.
18-year old Ghanaian prospect Jesurun Rak-Sakyi also made a 20-minute cameo after coming on in the second half for Palace.
Andrew Yiadom also played the full duration of the game for Reading.
Watch Ayew's goal below:
