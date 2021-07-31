Ayew scored a brilliant goal in the pre-season win for Palace

His goal helped the Eagles to a 3-1 win

Palace played most of the game with 10 men

Ghanaian striker Jordan Ayew is out to impress new Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira by scoring a brilliant goal in their pre-season win over Reading on Saturday, 31 July.

Ayew's goal helped Crystal Palace to a 3-1 win over Championship side Reading as both teams fine tune their preparation for the upcoming season.

The 29-year old received a pass from the centre circle and run at the Reading goal before firing a low shot at the edge of the penalty box to beat the Reading keeper Rafael Cabral.

Jordan Ayew scores brilliant solo goal in Crystal Palace pre-season win. Source: Twitter/cpfc

Source: Twitter

This was Ayew's first goal under new manager Patrick Vieira and he did well to play himself into the manager's good books with a lively performance.

Crystal Palace played almost 60 minutes of the game with 10 men as Senegalese Cheikhou Kouyate was sent off in the first half.

18-year old Ghanaian prospect Jesurun Rak-Sakyi also made a 20-minute cameo after coming on in the second half for Palace.

Andrew Yiadom also played the full duration of the game for Reading.

Watch Ayew's goal below:

