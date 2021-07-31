Abdul Faisal Chibsah has been appointed as the Academy Head of Recruitment for Charlotte FC

Charlotte FC is a club in the USA's Major League Soccer

Chibsah is bringing exceptional experience in talent identification, data analysis and team administration the club says

Ghanaian coach Abdul Faisal Chibsah has been appointed as the Academy Head of Recruitment for Major League Soccer club Charlotte FC.

Charlotte FC said in a statement on their website which was sighted by YEN.com.gh that Chibsah joins them as its new Academy Head of Recruitment, bringing exceptional experience in talent identification, data analysis and team administration—from grassroots to professional level.

Academy Manager Dan Lock said in a statement that they are happy with the capture of Chibsah as it gives the club an advantage.

Abdul Faisal Chibsah: Meet Ghanaian who has just been appointed Head of Recruitment for MLS side.

Source: Twitter

“We are privileged to have Chibsah oversee all recruitment and scouting for the Academy,”

“The USSF-licensed coach joins us after similar roles with the University of Delaware and Philadelphia Union.”

In response the Ghanaian said he looked forward to working with the new group and contributing to the teams development.

“I’d like to thank Marc Nicholls and the leadership group for the opportunity to serve at Charlotte FC”.

“I look forward to contributing to the development of the game, in and beyond the Carolinas, and assisting our young talents reach their sporting and academic dreams.”

Chibsah, who was the assistant men's team coach at the University of Delaware before his latest appointment, was part of the six finalist for the Technical director role for the Ghana Football Association.

