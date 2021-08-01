Samuel Takyi has won Ghana's first Olympic medal in 29 years

The 20-year-old boxer managed a quarter-final boxing victory in Tokyo to grab a bronze medal

Takyi defeated Colombian fighter David Ceiber and has a shot to win gold for Ghana

Samuel Takyi, the 20-year-old boxer representing Ghana at the 2020 Olympics still ongoing in Japan, Tokyo, has won Ghana's first medal at the event.

In what would go down as a priceless moment, the talented boxing prodigy won his Olympic quarter-final to clinch a medal for the country.

5 facts to know about 20-year-old boxer Samuel Takyi and his historic Olympic victory for Ghana.

Takyi triumphed over Colombia's 32-year-old David Ceiber Avila, which got the judges to score the Ghanaian winner of two out of three rounds handing the 20-year-old victory over his opponent.

Takyi joins ranks of Ghanaian Olympic greats Clement Quartey, a light welterweight who won silver in Rome in 1960, Eddie Blay a bronze light-welterweight medallist from Tokyo 1964, and Prince Amartey who made history in Munch 1972.

Many Ghanaians especially Team Ghana at the Olympics have been left on cloud nine following the historic victory.

Today, YEN.com.gh brings you some facts about Samuel Takyi's victory in Tokyo

1. Ghana's first medal in almost 3 decades

As it stands now, Takyi has won Ghana's first Olympic medal in 29 years. The last time Ghana won a medal at the sporting event was in Barcelona 1992.

2. Fought and won over an opponent who was 12 years older and veteran Olympian

Samuel Takyi, who is only 20 years old, was pitched against 32-year-old experienced fighter, David Ceiber Avila from Colombia.

3. Chance to win Gold

After securing the bronze medal with the quarter-final glory, Samuel Takyi is still in the running to win the ultimate medal - Gold - if he wins his next fight on Tuesday.

4. Next Opponent

Ghana's Takyi will face Ragan Duke from the United States in the next round for a chance to win gold so as to make the nation even more proud of his current achievement.

5. Boxing was not his thing

While growing up, Takyi loved playing football and could not stand any other sport. However, from the first time he slipped on the boxing gloves, he gradually fell in love with the sport.

6. Nickname

Samuel Takyi is nicknamed "The Golden Ring Warrior"

