Samuel Takyi has qualified for the semi-finals of the Featherweight event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Takyi's qualification guarantees him a bronze medal which is Ghana's first Olympic medal since Barcelona 1992

Young boxer Samuel Takyi has won his quarter-final bout over Colombian Ceiber David Segura Avila in the men's Featherweight division.

By his win, Takyi is guaranteed a bronze medal and has thus secured Ghana's first Olympic medal in 29 years. The Under-23 men's football team, Black Meteors, won bronze at Barcelona 1992.

Even better is the fact that Takyi has the chance to battle for gold or silver if he wins his semi-final bout against American Ragan Duke.

Following his historic win, YEN.com.gh has gathered a few details about Samuel Takyi.

1. What is his real name:

The boxer was christened Samuel Takyi as everybody known but he uses the nickname, Golden Ring Warrior.

2. What is Takyi's age (date of birth)?

Takyi is only 20 years old. He was born on December 23, 2000, and will turn 21 in about four months.

3. Who are his parents (family)?

Takyi's father is Godfred Takyi, a cloth seller, while his mother Eunice Smith, is a fishmonger at Makola Market.

4. What is Takyi's education level?

Takyi is a JHS leaver. He started basic school at St. Mary’s Nursery & Preparatory School and completed Bishop Mixed Junior High School.

5. How he became a boxer?

Initially, Takyi wanted to become a footballer and did not have much interest in boxing. He switched after an encounter with a boxer he called Obama.

In an interview with Graphic.com, Takyi narrated that he once challenged Obama around Accra’s General Post Office only to be defeated

His defeat to Obama after lacing up to fight for the first time in his life got him attracted to the fistic sport.

And he came back, after about three months of training, to defeat Obama in another bout.

6. Career takeoff

Takyi's boxing career took off in March 2020, when as a 19-year-old, he qualified for the Tokyo Olympics at the African qualification tournament in Dakar, Senegal.

7. Where does he train? (Boxing gym):

Takyi is a member of the Discipline Boxing Gym in Accra.

8. Who are his coaches?

At the club (boxing gym) level, Takyi was coached by Suleman Korley. But as part of the national team, Black Bombers, he is trained by Ofori Asare.

